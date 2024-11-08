SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’re looking for an artistic adventure, there’s a place on the Cape for you.

7’s Amaka Ubaka took a closer look inside the Sandwich Glass Museum to learn how it’s gaining Mass Appeal.

At the museum you can take in the community’s history or glass making or do some glassblowing yourself.

Step 1: Pick out a color, or two.

Then, it’s time to work fast, but be careful — it’s hot! The temperature inside the oven is 2,200 degrees.

It’s an artform that’s dangerous but with the help of the experts at the museum, even you can give it a try.

Amaka made a beautiful blue bauble with sea glass.

Olivia Padula said the museum aims to leave a lasting impression.

“That’s really what we hope people walk away with, an appreciation for the objects around them. You look at a beautiful object and you appreciate it in its finished form but you don’t always consider all of the steps that it took to get to that point,” she said.

If you’d like to try your hand at glassblowing you can book your own experience at the museum.

Learn more: https://sandwichglassmuseum.org/

