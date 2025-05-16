NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - 7 is shining a light on a fun time!

7’s Amaka Ubaka and Polikseni Manxhari take us to a coastal curiosity that’s gaining “Mass Appeal!”

Hidden above scenic Newburyport, there’s a dining destination few ever find.

“It’s definitely different,” said Barry Berman, a customer.

The city’s rear range lighthouse has been transformed from a light in the night, to a one of a kind restaurant!

“I mean, we don’t know anywhere else in the world where you can dine at the top of a lighthouse tower,” said James Hyland, President and Founder of Newburyport Lighthouse Preservation Society.

At eight feet in diameter, the Old Lantern Room is just big enough for one table.

“It’s a walk-in closet but it’s got a million dollar view,” said Hyland.

“You can go outside and watch the boats, and watch people walk around,” said Berman. “You’re all alone.”

All alone, but in the best way. Amaka and Polikseni were sold, and starving.

With no kitchen on site, the meals are catered from nearby restaurants and carried up by a team of talented servers.

A foodie find, that’s uniquely New England.

“I’ve often said that lighthouses are to America what castles are to Europe,” said Hyland. “They’re kind of like people in a way, they’re all a little bit different.”

“Just don’t drink a lot of wine while you’re up there because coming down it’s just as steep!” said Berman.

The rear range lighthouse is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A reservation is required at least two days in advance. To book a reservation, you can visit their website here.

