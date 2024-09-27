SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Foraging for some plans this weekend? Look no further.

7’s Amanda Crawford takes us to a “shroom shop” in Somerville, that’s gaining Mass Appeal.

Lion’s man, lobster, porcini, oh my!

“I’d say two or three of these varieties you could find in the supermarket and the rest are wild and unusual varieties you’d rarely see in a store,” owner Tyler Akabane said of his mushroom shop in Somerville.

You can also find mushroom cookbooks, artwork, clothing, and more.

“We have a lot of people who come in and say I’ve had button, portobello, oyster but I haven’t had any others and I really like mushrooms,” he said.

The one thing they don’t have is psychedelics mushrooms.

One of their most popular items – mushroom walks where people learn how to forage for food.

The Mushroom Shop is open Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information visit: https://www.the-mushroom-shop-somerville.com/

