CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you brave enough for an aerial adventure?

The sky’s the limit at a park in Canton and 7’s Amaka Ubaka shows us why it’s gaining Mass Appeal.

Get ready to zip, rattle, and climb and Treetop Adventures in Canton.

Up for the challenge? Then, grab your gear!

Treetop’s August Kerr took Amaka around for a look at the course.

“That is a harness, that is a zip line trolley, that is a D ring right here, as well as your clips,” she said during an extensive safety lesson before we were allowed out on the park.

“You do practice lines and you can do it multiple times if you’re not comfortable yet,” she said, adding that staff members stationed throughout the park will never leave you hanging.

“We do not push anyone to do what they’re not comfortable with here. If you are absolutely freaking out up there, then you can call staff and we’ll help you out, and we can talk you through it,” she said.

The first course was about 6 feet of the ground, this other course is about 40 feet up!

Amaka, who noted the climb was a bit of a workout, even gave the zip line a try.

TreeTop Adventures is open through mid-November and you can buy tickets online.

For more information, visit: https://treetopcanton.com

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)