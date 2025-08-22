YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Summer may be winding down, but the sight-seeing is heating up on Cape Cod. 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Yarmouth where some sand sculptures are gaining Mass Appeal.

Life-size sand sculptures have popped up in front of dozens of businesses around the scenic, coastal town. Visitors can now enjoy them all by following this year’s sand sculpture trail!

“It’s very unique to our town. Nobody else is doing this on Cape Cod,” said Amie Medeiros, Events Director at the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce.

The trail starts with a whimsical statue of a snail riding on the back of a sea monster outside Yarmouth’s visitor center.

“We just wanted to be really creative for the kids,” said Medeiros.

Other statues include popular kids cartoon character Bluey, a depiction of a Jaws movie scene, a lighthouse, and a boardwalk.

“The whole sculpture trail is 120 tons of sand,” said Medeiros. “It takes about one day for each sculpture to be built which is pretty mind blowing.”

Sean Fitzpatrick carved all the sculptures by hand.

He says he starts the process in the spring each year, and with a little luck, most sculptures last until the fall.

The secret to that staying power? Fitzpatrick says a little glue and some good weather do the trick.

“A lot of it is luck, and the weather, and the way the wind’s blowing,” Fitzpatrick joked.

He says he loves all of his creations, but this year he has a far-out favorite: a sculpture of two aliens who get trapped on Earth.

“They’re at the Route 6 rest stop in Barnstable right now,” Fitzpatrick explained. “I’m really proud of that one because it’s a character I created from nothing, just my imagination. So to share that with the people of Yarmouth and the visitors, that’s a real treat to me.”

Visitors say they’re loving the unique summer experience.

Fitzpatrick hopes the sculptures can be a way for families to make lasting memories.

“Pick your favorite sculpture, take your picture in front of it, make a memory. That’s what it’s all about,” He said.

The sand used in the sculptures comes from New Hampshire. It’s a special kind of sand that has square grains instead of round ones, so it’s easier for artists to stack and compress.

For more information on the Yarmouth Sand Sculpture trail, you can visit: https://yarmouthcapecod.com/yarmouth-sand-sculpture-trail-2025/

