BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts appeals court delivered a win to the Boston police and firefighters’ unions that have been fighting the city’s vaccine mandate.

Representatives with the Local 718 firefighters union have rallied against the city’s vaccine requirement saying that the mandate violates a prior collective bargaining agreement and called on Mayor Michelle Wu to allow them to keep a weekly testing option — an option that was available while Kim Janey was serving as acting mayor.

The city’s largest police union took also took action against the requirement last month when they voted against an agreement to comply with the mandate for city employees.

On Tuesday, the court said Boston must keep its previous vaccine or test policy in place for those union employees.

Boston Police Superior Officers Federation also released a statement on the ruling that reads in part: “…As we have said from the start, this is not an anti-vaccination fight, instead this is a chance to hold our elected leaders accountable while protecting our member’s labor rights. We have never been not anti-science or vaccine. Rather, we have been pro collective bargaining and pro public safety.”

A city spokesman expressed disappointment with the decision in a statement that reads: “To protect communities and workplaces against COVID-19, courts across the country have repeatedly recognized the rights of state and local governments to require public employees to be vaccinated. More than 95 percent of the City’s workforce is vaccinated because of the policy we enacted. Our workers and residents who rely on city services deserve to be protected. We are disappointed by today’s decision and are reviewing it carefully.”

