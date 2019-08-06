Mass. areas at high risk for EEE will be sprayed from air

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Southeastern Massachusetts communities will be sprayed with chemicals from the air Thursday in an effort to fight EEE in high-risk areas, state officials said.

The state departments of Public Health and Agricultural Resources will begin spraying Thursday, Aug. 8 and continue for the next several evenings, subject to weather conditions, officials said. They will monitor conditions over the next two weeks and likely hold another round of spraying.

No human cases of EE have been detected so far this year, but 22 communities in Bristol and Plymouth counties are at high risk for the virus, which can be fatal.

State officials said there are no health risks expected during or after the spraying of Anvil 10+10 and are not recommending special precautions for people or pets, but said staying indoors will reduce risk of exposure.

For questions about aerial spraying, contact the MDAR Crop and Pest Services at (617) 626-1700.

