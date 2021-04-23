(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges announced that they are not contemplating COVID-19 vaccine mandates at this time.

This comes after schools such as Emerson College and Northeastern University announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students to return in the fall.

“Considerations for the fall semester continue to develop and are subject to change, but the community colleges are not contemplating COVID-19 vaccine mandates at this time,” the 15 community college presidents wrote in a joint statement. “It is essential that we meet the needs of all of our students, who are often from the communities hit hardest by this pandemic and facing disproportionate access to the COVID-19 vaccine. And now, it is more important than ever to prioritize equity, and creating additional barriers for our students would go against our critically important mission of open access for all.”

They added that they strongly urge students and employees of the colleges to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able.

