BOSTON (AP) — Workers in the Massachusetts attorney general’s office will be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to the office next month.

Attorney General Maura Healey in a statement Wednesday said the mandate is necessary as the delta variant drives up new confirmed cases in the state and across the country.

“I’ve said from the start that we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” Healey said. “As my office plans for its scheduled in-person return next month, I have required that all staff be vaccinated to best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the public we serve.”

The office is planning to reopen on Sept. 27. Masks will be required for personnel in the office, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated workers will be allowed to remove masks only in their personal office or at their work station.

The office is still working on a procedure for employees to report their vaccination status or request medical and religious exemptions and other accommodations, the office said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)