TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) -

Scientists at Mass Audubon helped save a loggerhead sea turtle found on a Truro beach.

Experts say it’s extremely rare to see loggerheads in Massachusetts.

The 350-pound turtle was barely responsive when it was found on the beach but is now stable and receiving care at the New England Aquarium’s hospital in Quincy.

