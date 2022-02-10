FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are hoping a deck of playing cards will help them with unresolved crimes.

State police, the Department of Correction, and District Attorney’s Offices partnered together to create a deck of cards featuring victims of unresolved homicides and missing people as they seek to generate leads to assist investigators in solving the crimes.

The DOC is distributing the cards to state prison inmates in the hope they may have and share information about the crimes.

State police also posted a slideshow of the cards on their social media pages as they ask for the public with information to come forward.

“The victims in this deck were someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, wife, husband, child, or partner,” Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Much time may have passed since the crime that took them from their loved ones, but they, and the victims of all our unresolved cases, are not forgotten. Our detectives and forensic specialists across the state work daily to solve cases like these. Often, after years of dedicated work by investigators, we find that we just need a little more information to solve the case. The people who loved, and were loved by, these victims have waited too long for justice. Help us end that wait.”

Each deck contains 52 playing cards in the four traditional suits. The front of the card contains a photograph of the victim, their name, and relevant facts concerning their case. The reverse side displays tip line information and a mailing address.

To submit information regarding these unresolved cases, people can call toll-free 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

