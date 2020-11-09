Mass. authorities searching for missing, endangered Framingham woman

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Southborough are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing and endangered Framingham woman, officials said.

Officers from Southborough and Framingham, along with state police, are searching for a 45-year-old woman in the area of Central Street and Fayville Park, according to the Southborough Police Department.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

There is said to be a large police presence in the area but there is no threat to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southborough police at 508-485-2121.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

