SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts law enforcement officials are slated to announce the arrest of an alleged serial rapist on Wednesday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is expected to detail an investigation into the arrest of a suspect who allegedly assaulted at least six different women over a nine-month timeframe.

Gulluni will be joined by members of local and state law enforcement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

