Mass Ave Bridge, Longfellow Bridge closures to impact weekend commute in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – Bridge closures in Boston will lead to commuter headaches over the weekend.

The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge and the Longfellow Bridge will be closed Saturday and Sunday to all nonemergency vehicles, according to Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

“We appreciate the patience of travelers as essential projects are underway,” Gulliver said. “We encourage members of the public to learn about these upcoming impacts and the respective detour routes, plan ahead, and utilize the most appropriate route, time, and mode of travel in order to reach their destination in an efficient manner.”

Detours will be put in place for commuters to get around the city.

Northbound traffic will head through Boylston Street to Hereford Street and then to Beacon Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Beacon Street to Charlesgate.

The closures will impact travel to Emerson College and Berklee College of Music for their weekend commencement ceremonies. Each school is urging people to take public transportation or find an alternate route to the venues.

Crews are working to fully replace the deteriorated Mass. Ave. Bridge over the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge through May 15.

