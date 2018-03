BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT said the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge over Commonwealth Avenue will remain closed due to construction.

The construction is part of the bridge replacement project.

MassDOT said the bridge will remain closed until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

There are currently detours in place in the area.

#Boston: Mass Ave Bridge over Comm Ave work ongoing. Mass Ave closed thru Sunday, 7pm. pic.twitter.com/UAWtml5OEJ — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 10, 2018

