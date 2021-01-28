Mass. awards more than $45M in grants to 1,100 struggling small businesses

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that an additional $45.3 million has been awarded to 1,100 struggling small businesses through the state’s fifth round of COVID relief funding.

“Our administration remains committed to supporting the needs of businesses as we continue to navigate the pandemic and its economic impact,” Baker said during a news conference at 1620 Winery in Plymouth.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has doled out more than $277 million in direct financial support to more than 5,800 small businesses, including restaurants, bars, and retail stores.

“Our small businesses have been challenged throughout this crisis, and each has played an important role in stopping the spread of this deadly virus,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added. “Since the first applications came in for relief, we have been working to prioritize the small business owners that need the help the most.”

Additional grants will be announced in the coming weeks for thousands of additional businesses.

