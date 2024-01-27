WEST BOYLSTON (WHDH) — People crammed into a Taylor Swift-inspired fundraiser at Gerardo’s Italian Bakery in West Boylston to give a little girl battling cancer an afternoon that was beyond her ‘wildest dreams.’

Five-year-old Ava Blazis, of Sutton, is a Taylor Swift superfan and her party was filled with cannoli, cupcakes, friendship bracelets, and images of the pop star.

Chris Halliday, of Gerardo’s said, “This must be what Taylor Swift feels like when she walks into a stadium.”

Ava was diagnosed with leukemia nearly a year ago and immediately spent 70 days in the hospital. Her cancer does have a high cure rate, but her mom, Angela Blazis, says the treatment time to get there is 2-and-a-half years.

“She does chemo once a week, chronic longterm steroids and all sorts of medications and the thing that keeps us going is that its toward a cure, we’ve just got to get there,” she said.

To keep up her spirits, Ava likes to post Taylor Swift dances on Instagram and ‘shake it off’ for her doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber.

Money raised at the event will go to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, which Ava’s family has been integral in her treatment. They’re hoping to pay it forward to the next family facing this disease.

