WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts bakery owner says she plans to purchase a summer home after she recently won a $4 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Christine Gustafson, of Westfield, chose the cash option for her “100X The Cash” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Gustafson told the Lottery that she plans to put some of her winnings toward the purchase of a summer home.

Her winning ticket was purchased at JJ’s Variety on Montgomery Street in Westfield. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale.

