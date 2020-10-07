A Texas man who went viral on TikTok for skateboarding while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice has a sweet new ride thanks to the Massachusetts-based company.

Ocean Spray surprised Nathan Apodaca with a new truck and plenty of juice, leaving him with a huge smile on his face.

Apodaca, known on social media as 420doggface208, racked up millions of views on his video, which also features him mouthing along to the song “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

The video also caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, who then joined TikTok and uploaded his own version of the video.

Fleetwood suggested in a TikTok comment that he and Apodaca make a video together sometime in the future.

