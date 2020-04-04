Mass. beach parking lots, parkways closed to prevent crowds gathering

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barriers blocked off the parking lots at Revere Beach Saturday as an emergency order to prevent crowds from gathering took effect.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued the order earlier in the week, shutting down parking lots and parkways for all state beaches.

The beaches will remain open for people to walk, but sitting and sunbathing are not allowed.

