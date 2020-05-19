Mass. beaches reopening next week ahead of summer season. Here is a list of the many rules that will be in place

BOSTON (WHDH) - Beaches across Massachusetts have been given the green light to reopen next week ahead of the summer seasons, but those looking to soak up the sun and frolic in the sand will have to adhere to a long list of rules that have been established to guard against the spread of coronavirus, according to Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal.”

Under Phase 1 of the state’s plan, which has been dubbed “Start,” beaches can reopen starting on Memorial Day with safety and health standards in place.

“All beach managers and visitors should adopt the specific guidelines outlined herein. Property specific guidelines should be posted at entrance points to beach areas,” a memo sent out by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said.

The following rules and guidelines must be followed by beach managers and beachgoers until further notice, according Department of Public Health orders:

Face coverings and masks

All beach visitors over the age of 2 must wear a face covering or mask when they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. Masks are not required to be worn while swimming.

Group size

No groups larger than 10 are allowed to gather on the beach.

Coastal and inland beaches – Manager and user guidelines for parking and capacity

Beach capacity

To allow for adequate social distancing for ingress, egress, and transit across the beach, beach capacity should be managed to accommodate a minimum of 12 feet distance between toweling/beach blanket groups.

Parking lots

Parking lots, people entering the beach, or other factors should be managed, if necessary, to limit beach capacity to accommodate adequate social distancing based on an assessment by the beach manager.

Drop-off areas

Loading and unloading times for people and personal items at drop off areas should be limited, where possible. No loitering, tailgating.

Picnic areas

Picnic areas should be closed if social distancing cannot be maintained and sanitization cannot be performed between use.

User guidelines

Social distancing on the beach

Beach visitors are required to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet or more at all times and visitors should maintain at least 12 feet minimum distance between toweling/beach blanket areas.

Games on the beach

Organized ball games should not be allowed activity including, but not limited to, volleyball, Kan Jam, spikeball, football, soccer, Kadima, and bocce.

Bathroom lines

Beach visitors shall abide by social distancing standards for bathroom lines and follow any established visual guidelines for maintaining a 6 feet distance in all restroom facilities.

Lifeguard interactions

A minimum distance of 6 feet shall be maintained between lifeguards and between the public and lifeguard stands unless in the case of an emergency.

Admissions/Contact Stations/Rentals

Entry transactions

Admission/entry transactions are encouraged, where possible should be carried out through a no-contact process such as online reservations, timed-ticketing, permit/sticker issuance or an on-site electronic transaction method that allows for social distancing guidelines to be followed. If not feasible, hand transactions and cash may be allowed.

Visitors-staff interactions

Any necessary visitors-staff interactions, whether in a vehicle or on foot, should be in accordance with social distancing.

Equipment rentals

If renting equipment, all equipment must be cleaned and disinfected between use. If items cannot be properly disinfected, the rental should not be allowed. Masks and snorkels should not be rented.

Restrooms, comfort stations, showers

Bathroom lines

Managers should ensure that users can abide by social distancing standards for bathroom lines and follow any established visual guidelines for maintaining a 6 feet distance in all restroom facilities.

Bathroom sanitation

In advance of the initial opening of public restrooms, the managing entity should adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines pertaining to the cleaning and disinfection standards for interior spaces and that social distancing can be maintained.

Daily and weekly cleaning

The managing entity should have the facilities cleaned at least once daily by staff and perform deep cleaning and disinfection services at least once per week and should follow the EEA COVID-19 Outdoor Recreation Facility Restroom Cleaning Best Practices.

Closure of composting toilets

Composting (clivus or similar) toilets should be permanently closed and should be replaced with temporary (seasonal) portable restrooms with daily cleanings.

Hand washing/sanitizer stations

Restroom facilities should contain adequate hand washing and/or sanitizer stations.

Indoor showers/changing facilities

Indoor shower facilities and changing facilities will remain closed in Phase 1.

Water stations

Water fountains and water refill stations will remain closed in Phase 1.

Food service, concessions, and vending

Serving edible items on the beach

Foodservice shall follow all applicable foodservice and restaurant protocols and guidelines. Foodservice must be limited to take-out in Phase 1.

Trash Disposal and Management

Getting rid of trash

Trash disposal at beaches is available to the discretion of the city or town it is located in and/or the managing organization.

Visitors with trash

Visitors of beaches should expect limited or no trash disposal receptacles. When visiting beaches without trash receptacles, visitors should adhere to a strict “carry in, carry out” policy and take waste with them.

No touch, lidless trash cans

Where trash receptacles are available for normal use, beach managers should where feasible, provide no touch, lidless trashcans.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)