BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Tuesday, state officials will distribute more than 2 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to 102 communities hit hardest by the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

The 102 communities chosen have the highest proportion of families living below the federal poverty level. The tests give results in 15 minutes with an accuracy rate above 90 percent, Baker said, and can help slow the spread of Covid variants.

“Like vaccines, these rapid at-home tests are potentially a gamechanger,” Baker said. “These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season. People can use them to check for the virus so they can safely gather with family and friends.”

