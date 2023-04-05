BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education is set to discuss a bill Wednesday that would require students to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before they graduate high school.

Lawmakers say the goal of the bill is to “maximize federal and state postsecondary financial aid options.”

Wednesday’s briefing will focus on FAFSA completion for high school students, research on universal FAFSA initiatives nationwide, and the bill in relation to the state’s equity agenda.

New Hampshire passed a similar bill that is set to go into effect for the next school year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)