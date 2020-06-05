Mass. breweries, beer gardens, wineries, distilleries can reopen in Phase 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - Breweries, beer gardens, wineries, and distilleries will get the green light to reopen next week if Gov. Charlie Baker approves the launch of Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ four-phase plan to a “new normal.”

The establishments will likely be permitted to open as early as June 8, as long as they provide seated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities, according to state guidelines.

Baker said earlier this week that he will announce his decision on Phase 2 during a news conference on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Baker has said that a “sustained downward trend” in positive test rates, hospitalization rates, ICU capacity, and fatalities, among other things, will be key to unlocking Phase 2.

As of Thursday, two of six key coronavirus data elements were trending positive and none were trending negative, state statistics showed.

Any brewery, beer garden, winery, or distillery that reopens must comply with social distancing rules and hygiene protocols to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

