Mass. businesses fear effects of post-Christmas restrictions

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Business owners say they understand why Gov. Charlie Baker is ordering new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections continue to climb, but say they’re worried what the orders mean for their shops and restaurants.

Capacity at restaurants will be restricted to 25 percent after Christmas, Baker said Tuesday. Maria Klisiaris, owner of Agostino Italian Restaurant in Natick, said that will severely limit the restaurant’s business.

“So that means for this dining room here, 25 percent capacity would be like less than thirty people that we can sit in this dining room,” Klisiaris said, adding it’s already hard for the restaurant. “We still haven’t been able to bring back the whole staff because of the limited capacity and people that are wary about coming out in public.”

And Baker’s limits on gatherings will also hurt take-out and catering business, Klisiaris said.

“We would ordinarily do a lot catering orders, a tremendous amount, and that’s been reduced because [people] just aren’t having their families, they are not having big groups,” she said.

