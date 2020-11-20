Mass. businesses reminding people to shop locally this holiday season

Massachusetts business owners are banking on residents shopping locally this holiday season after experiencing economic setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local stores and shops are reminding people to be safe as they wander around on Black Friday to purchase gifts for the holidays.

Retailers hope Black Friday, a week from today, proves to be profitable.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said shoppers should check to see if local stores are offering curbside pickups, delivery or appointment only visiting hours.

“We obviously want them to feel safe. If the consumer is not feeling well served and if they don’t feel safe, they’re not going to come back again,” Hurst said.

Medical experts are hoping people don’t let their guard down while making those purchases.

“Black Friday being one of the largest events in the country where most people are standing in lines outside all these retail stores from the night before, this is going to be a huge problem,” said Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan, a chief medical officer at St. Vincent Hospital.

Viswanathan said those who hit the stores should keep their masks on at all times, practice social distancing, and be wary of trying on clothes.

She encourages online shopping as an alternative, if at all possible, and hopes retailers make that available as holiday shopping gets underway.

Hurst advises people to shop during off peak times to avoid crowds when they shop locally.

