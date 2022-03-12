Massachusetts is joining a push to change the FDA’s policy restricting blood donations from gay and bisexual men.

Under current FDA policy, gay men have to wait 90 days after any sexual activity to donate blood.

Health experts in Massachusetts are joining ones in North Carolina saying the policy is unnecessary and discriminatory, and adds to the major nationwide shortage of blood and blood products.

