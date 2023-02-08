Two Massachusetts casinos are under scrutiny for possibly breaking sports betting rules.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it is investigating Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor to see if they violated rules on which events can and can’t be wagered on.

So far, the casinos have not commented.

The news comes just a week after the first legal sports bets were placed in the state.

