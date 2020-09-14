Mass. Chief Justice dies one week after suffering heart attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chief Justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court has died, according to a statement from his fellow justices.

“It is with deep sadness that the Associate Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court announce the death of Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants,” the statement reads. “Our hearts and prayers are with his family. We have no further information at this time.”

Gants’ office said he suffered a heart attack last week. In a statement then, Gants said he expected to “resume full duties” shortly.

