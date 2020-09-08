Mass. Chief Justice says he suffered heart attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Chief Justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court said he suffered a heart attack last week, according to a statement from his office.

Chief Justice Ralph Gants was taken to the hospital and had two stents inserted into an artery after suffering the heart attack, according to his statement. Gants said he expected to be discharged soon.

“I also expect that I will be able to resume full duties, albeit initially on a limited basis,” Gants said in the statement.

