Mass. chips in more than $4M for Quincy center for homeless

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The state has promised to chip in more than $4 million toward a planned facility in Quincy that will serve the area’s homeless population.

The funding for the Father Bill’s & MainSpring facility was announced Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker after a tour of the facility, The Patriot Ledger reported.

The current Father Bill’s building is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new police department.

The nonprofit is planning to move across the street into two new buildings.

One building will consist of a day center with space for programs and training, an emergency shelter and a health care clinic, among other amenities. The other building will hold 30 apartments for permanent housing.

The project is expected to cost about $24 million, said John Yazwinski, president and CEO of Father Bill’s & MainSpring.

The nonprofit needs to find $7 million in private funding for the new facilities, but it has already received $3.2 million in donations even before starting a fundraising campaign, he said. Construction on the first phase is scheduled to begin later this year.

