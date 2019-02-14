Mass. church marks 1-year anniversary of Parkland massacre with powerful display

SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - On the one year anniversary of a school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people in Florida, a Massachusetts church is remembering the victims with a powerful, emotional, and moving display.

The Sherborn Unitarian Universalist church set up 17 desks on their front lawn in memory of each of the lives lost in the massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The name of each victim was taped to a different desk.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the mass shooting, which marked the third in Florida since 2016.

Across the United States, a moment of silence was observed at 10:17 a.m.

The tragedy actually started around 2:20 p.m., but Stoneman Douglas officials picked a different time because students were being dismissed early to avoid being at school at the time of the shooting.

Many students could be seen wearing #MSDStrong T-shirts as they arrived at school.

