Mass. churches observe Easter in time of self-isolation

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts churches had to celebrate Easter behind closed doors, but were still able to build community.

Andover Baptist Church held services online, doing so at Andover’s Temple Emanuel, which lent its space and streaming equipment.

“It’s really remarkable what this challenging time has forced us, and actually allowed us to do,” said Temple Emanuel President Marc Freedman.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of the Boston Archdiocese also delivered service without a congregation, saying they’ll find a way because they have to.

“The church exists to witness to this great truth of Easter. Without Easter, there is no church,” O’Malley said.

Freedman said those in the interfaith community say they’ll get through together.

“We are a better community, we are a better population, because of these challenging times,” Freedman said. “And we’re finding some real terrific values that we’ve found within ourselves that have really emerged during this.”

