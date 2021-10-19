SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Halloween is fast approaching and one recent study took a look at which cities across the country would be best for vampires.

Lawn Love compared 200 cities based on categories ranging from the number of blood centers to the number of garlic festivals and found that Springfield, Massachusetts ranked 20th best overall.

The Western Mass. city also boasted the fourth-highest share of homes with basements.

Worcester, Mass. ranked 55 overall, tying with several other cities for the fewest casket suppliers.

Naperville, Illinois was named the best city for vampires, followed by Pittsburgh; Chicago; Omaha, Nebraska; and Tacoma, Washington.

The worst cities for vampires are in the southwestern part of the country, with Tempe, Arizona being named the worst overall followed by Sunrise Manor, Nevada; Enterprise, Nevada; Tucson, Arizona; and Glendale, Arizona.

