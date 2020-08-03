Mass. closes 2 swimming pools after people at facilities test positive for COVID-19

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The state has closed swimming pools in Fitchburg and Waltham until further notice due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Monday.

Fitchburg’s Gustave Johnson Memorial Swimming Pool and Waltham’s Connors Memorial Swimming Pool were closed after a person at both facilities tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

DCR says it is in the process of having the facilities deep cleaned and sanitized.

No additional details were immediately available.

