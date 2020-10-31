Mass. closes ballot drop boxes for Halloween

BOSTON (WHDH) - While voting at ballot drop boxes will resume tomorrow afternoon, state officials ordered all boxes closed and emptied Saturday due to safety concerns on Halloween.

The boxes were shut down at 5 p.m. to ensure no ballots would be tampered with. Last week, a man was charged with setting fire to a drop box in the Back Bay, with officials saying he was not politically motivated but “emotionally disturbed.”

Voters said they agreed with the precuation.

“I think it is a smart move and hopefully nothing bad happens,” said Kara Sewalk, who was voting Saturday.

All drop boxes will be reopened by noon Sunday and will stay open up through 8 p.m. Election Day.

