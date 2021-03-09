Mass. college holds ‘instant decision day’ to help students get back on track after pandemic

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Assumption University is helping high school seniors with their college applications.

University officials told 7NEWS many seniors have not been able to devote much time to their college applications due to the stress of the pandemic.

So, the school has decided to hold “instant decision days” as a way to get students back on track for the next year.

“A prospective student can sign up, attend an event, meet with one of our admissions counselors, and once they’ve gathered all the transcripts and recommendations they can actually get a decision right on the spot,” Michael Guilfoyle said.

Assumption also has people available to meet with students to help them fill out financial aid forms during these decision days.

