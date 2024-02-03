BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at the Massachusetts College of Art & Design had to abruptly move into temporary housing due to an issue with the sprinkler system in the 20-story Tree House Resident Hall.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, all students who needed accommodations had been settled into temporary housing. The school says a contractor is working to repair the system.

“We appreciate that the students who have been impacted are demonstrating patience and positivity,” the college wrote, “and we are working as quickly as possible to get them back into their rooms.”

