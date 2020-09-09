Mass. college student performs ‘We can fight the virus’ to tune of classic Billy Joel song

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - As students gear up for the fall semester, one Massachusetts college student is getting attention on social media for her appropriately-themed musical performance.

Mason Wheaton, a student at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, recently recorded herself performing a song that she titled, “We can fight the virus,” to the tune of Bill Joel’s 1989 hit, “We didn’t start the fire.”

The college shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “Well done Mason, we LOVE it!”

Watch the video below:

QCC Music student, Mason Wheaton performs "We Can Fight The Virus", to the tune of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire". Well done Mason, we LOVE it! pic.twitter.com/daRE4t1n5W — QCC (@Quinsig) September 9, 2020

