Mass. colleges and universities taking action against spread of coronavirus

Area colleges and universities in Boston are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus as students express concerns over the outbreak worldwide.

Northeastern University has begun a task force to monitor the deadly disease that has killed one in the U.S.

Study abroad trips to China and Italy have been canceled for Suffolk University students, and Emerson College has issued a travel advisory to students who are planning to visit those countries.

Emerson is also advising against visiting South Korea, Iran and Japan as it monitors the situation.

Suffolk is in communication with students overseas, and Emerson is asking students to report any travel they make to these countries.

Most colleges and universities in Boston are offering free spring break housing for students studying abroad in countries that are on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel advisory list.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)