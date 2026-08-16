BOSTON (WHDH) - Students in Massachusetts will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree in three years for the first time starting in 2027.

Merrimack College and Suffolk University will launch pilot three-year applied bachelor’s degree programs next year after receiving approval from the state Board of Higher Education in June.

The move comes as the sticker price for some private universities has climbed to six figures. The cost to attend Harvard University and Tufts University for the 2026-27 academic year is more than $100,000.

State officials hope the pilot programs will provide students with a more affordable option as many undergraduates look to enter the workforce more quickly.

“The success in access at our colleges and universities means that students come with different expectations,” Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega said. “Some of them are looking to go into the workforce immediately, others are returning from the workforce to get additional certifications or even degrees, so a lot of them even want a faster pathway to completion.”

Merrimack College will offer 96-credit versions of already existing, four-year degree programs in business administration, communications, criminal justice, and psychology. College leaders say the primary difference between the three- and four-year degrees is that students will not be required to take as many elective credits. They also would not have time to add a second major or minor.

“There’s a lot of pressures and challenges facing colleges and universities,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs John “Sean” Condon said. “We owe it to students and their families to provide meaningful, rigorous, focused degrees that are cost-effective and that help students achieve what they want to achieve.”

Suffolk University is taking a different approach. The college, which offers a master’s degree program in healthcare administration, is launching a new 94-credit applied bachelor’s degree in the same field to address a labor shortage in the industry.

“We were doing work in that area, assessing the needs of the healthcare industry, and realized that healthcare, hospitals, research labs, the whole sector was really looking for people with the skills that a college degree brings, but to get them into the workforce more quickly,” Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly said.

Some education leaders worry the applied degrees will create a two-tiered system in which students who can afford all four years of college will enter the workforce more prepared than those who complete their degrees in three years.

They also argue the electives and extracurricular activities available during the traditional four-year college experience are essential because they give students opportunities to explore career paths they may not have considered.

“I did not go into college thinking that I wanted to be a teacher,” said Jessica Tang, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. “But because I participated in volunteering and a tutoring program in college, I realized how much I enjoyed being in schools and decided to switch majors in the middle of college.”

Tang also raised concerns about how employers and graduate schools will perceive the pilot programs. She said the state and federal government should instead focus on investing more money in higher education.

“I do think this is a misguided opportunity to address the root issue here, which is why college has become so unaffordable,” she said.

Students enrolled in the applied bachelor’s degree programs will be required to sign a disclosure form acknowledging that employers and post-grad programs may not consider the applied degrees equivalent to a traditional four-year program. The form also acknowledges that participating in the programs could affect students’ eligibility for future federal financial aid.

Merrimack, Suffolk, and the state will evaluate the pilot programs based on enrollment and retention rates, as well as where students go after graduation.

State education leaders stressed that innovation is necessary in higher education to improve accessibility.

“I personally went to college three decades ago. We can’t continue to think that students expect the same thing they expected thirty years ago from our colleges and institutions,” Ortega said. “We are now creating a way where we meet contemporary needs and concerns and expectations that our students have.”

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