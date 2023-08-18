NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts communities rocked by flooding earlier this summer are bracing for more downpours this morning as crews continue to assess the damage.

In North Andover, where businesses were forced to close after water rushed in last week, town officials declared a State of Emergency. Business owners and residents there have been asked to prepare damage reports for funding for repairs.

7’s weather team is predicting downpours and possible severe weather for Friday’s morning commute.

