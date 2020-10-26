Mass. communities considered high risk for coronavirus roll back their reopening process

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - With coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on the rise, communities that are considered high risk have to roll back their reopening process.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 77 communities are in the red zone and must return from the second step of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan back to the first step.

Businesses that will have to shut their doors again in these towns and cities include indoor theaters, roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, obstacle courses, and laser tag.

Places like restaurants, gyms, museums, libraries, and arcades will also have to lower capacity to 40 percent.

During the first step of Phase 3, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, while outdoor theater and performance venues are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity but no more than 50 people.

The town of Wilmington held a meeting Monday night after transferring high school students to a fully remote learning model.

The decision comes after the town’s health director said she has been seeing a troubling trend of parties being held and people engaging in risky behavior.

Police said they recently responded to a party attended by a number of young people who were not following safety guidelines.

Officials in Marblehead said they were forced to make the same difficult decision for the exact same reason.

Pandemic experts warn people must stay vigilant.

But with everything rolling back, people say they understand but are fighting the feeling of virus fatigue.

