Mass. communities considered high risk for coronavirus roll back their reopening process

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts are on the rise, communities that are considered high-risk have to roll back their reopening process.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 77 communities are in the red zone and must return from the second step of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan back to the first step.

Businesses that will have to shut their doors again in these towns and cities include indoor theaters, roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, obstacle courses and laser tag.

Places like restaurants, gyms, museums, libraries and arcades will also have to lower capacity to 40 percent.

During the first step of Phase 3, outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, while outdoor theater and performance venues are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity but no more than 50 people.

