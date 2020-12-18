Mass. communities digging out after getting more than a foot of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - People across New England are digging themselves out of several inches of snow that fell during a major snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday.

Some communities got more than a foot of snow, including Salem, Dorchester and Hudson.

RELATED: Town-by-town snow totals: Dec. 17



Residents grabbed their shovels and snow blowers as they worked to clear the snow.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh also posted pictures of him shoveling the walkway at his Dorchester home.

Boston police recruits were put to work as part of their physical fitness routine for the day. They were tasked with shoveling out the neighborhood around the police academy.

Parking space savers that residents placed in the city can only stay there up to 48 hours after the snow emergency ends.

Space savers are not allowed in Boston’s South End.

Despite all the cleanup, some say seeing the snow like this is a treat.

“I love it,” one resident said. “I mean, this is the best.”

The snow also dazzled people who live outside of New England.

“I’m actually from Sydney, Australia,” college student Olivia Hadley said. “I haven’t seen snow many times before and yeah it’s just incredible.”

Another person added, “I’m from Georgia where it never really snows so it’s exciting for me.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)