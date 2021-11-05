(WHDH) — Some Massachusetts communities that are in desperate need of snow plow drivers ahead of the winter season are offering hefty hourly rates in an effort to attract help.

Lowell, Sandwich, and Worcester are looking for drivers that own their own snow plow equipment due to driver shortages.

“We are looking for all sizes of equipment including pickup trucks, bobcats, 6-wheelers, and 10-wheelers,” a post on the city of Lowell’s website said.

Lowell is offering a rate of $80-$155 an hour.

In Worcester, drivers with the proper equipment who are willing to plow city streets can make $75-$180 an hour.

Drivers in Sandwich can earn $90-$135 an hour.

