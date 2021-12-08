WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the first measurable snow of the season expected to fall in Massachusetts on Wednesday, cities and towns are raising subcontractor rates as they try to find trucks to plow snow from their streets.

Some subcontractors have downsized their operations or gone out of business entirely due to the pandemic, and now municipalities are dealing with a smaller plow pool.

North Andover is increasing its subcontractor rates by 30 percent and Watertown made national headlines by offering plow operators up to $300 an hour to work a storm — but that’s only for people with large front-end loaders and all their insurance in order, DPW Superintendent Greg St. Louis said.

MassDOT is paying contractors who own 50,000-pound trucks and spreaders $190 an hour, while plow drivers with a pickup can make $75 an hour.

Worcester DPW chief Jay Fink said the city is seeing 10 percent fewer contractors than normal, but he said he was not worried about the storm bringing several inches Wednesday.

“It will just mean that it’s going to take us longer to do the job we always do,” Fink said. “We don’t see it at that level as being a crisis situation.”

And MassDOT highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver also said he didn’t expect problems from the storm.

“All in all, this is the kind of storm we like to start the season with,” Gulliver said. “Nice and easy, get everyone snow legs under them, so to speak.”

The winter is just getting started and while Wednesday’s snowfall will not be memorable, it could be a little messy on the highways.

Drivers are asked to use caution especially during the afternoon drive time in Boston.

