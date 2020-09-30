Mass. community ranked among best cities for foodies in America

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts community has been ranked among the best cities for foodies in the United States, according to a new study.

Apartment Guide says it analyzed data including the number of listed restaurants within city limits, the total number of local eateries, population, percentage of non-chain restaurants, and restaurants per square mile to determine the top 10 best foodie cities.

“The best foodie cities are primarily tourist hotspots and some of America’s smartest college towns,” researchers wrote in their findings.

Cambridge was ranked 10th with 32 restaurants per capita, earning a restaurant density rating of 71.

“Smart people gotta eat to maintain brain power, so it’s no surprise that the campus sites of four of America’s best universities all rank in the top 10 best foodie cities,” Apartment Guide wrote. “Students, young grads and millennial families in places like Cambridge demand a unique, trendy and ethically-stocked local food scene.”

Nine out of 10 restaurants in Cambridge were of the non-chain variety, good for sixth-best in the nation.

The top 10 ranking is as follows:

Miami, Florida Berkley, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia Rochester, New York Seattle, Washington Honolulu, Hawaii Stamford, Connecticut New Haven, Connecticut Minneapolis, Minnesota Cambridge, Massachusetts

