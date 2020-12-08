Mass. community ranked among best small college cities in America

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One Massachusetts community has been ranked among the best small college cities in America, according to a new study.

With college application season in full swing and a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon that should allow more students to live near their campuses next year, WalletHub on Tuesday released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America.

The personal finance website says it compared more than 400 cities to help college-bound high school seniors determine their future home.

Researchers analyzed indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential, as well as data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.

When it came to the best small college cities, WalletHub ranked Cambridge as the fifth best in the country.

Cambridge is home to Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Lesley University.

The top 10 small college cities were ranked as follows:

Ann Arbor, MI Provo, UT Ithaca, NY Rexburg, ID Cambridge, MA College Station, TX Princeton, NJ Storrs, CT Chapel Hill, NC West Lafayette, IN

To view the full study, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)