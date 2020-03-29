Mass. companies can donate, sell protective equipment through online portal

A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Companies looking to sell or donate face masks and other personal protective equipment to help those responding to the COVID-19 emergency in Massachusetts can do so online.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the state’s COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program portal, which launched on Sunday.

Companies, businesses and organizations can simply visit the website to donate or sell the much needed equipment, including N95 or N99 masks, respirators, goggles, protective suits and gowns, sanitizing wipes, gloves, hand sanitizers and face masks.

The site is also available to those who are just looking to volunteer during these challenging times.

Local businesses looking to produce their own personal protective equipment are encouraged to visit the website for more info.

